Hoy Estado de México – marzo 27, 2022
Este domingo se realizará la entrega de los Premios Oscar en el Dolby Theater de Los Angeles, California, en una ceremonia que se dividirá en tres tiempos, cada una de ellas presentada por Amy Schumer, Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes.
Los artistas invitados para esta ceremonia de los Oscar 2022 son Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Anthony Hopkins, Lady Gaga, J.K. Simmons, John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Venus y Serena Williams, Sebastian Yatra y Tony Hawk
Si quieres ver la 94ª entrega anual de los Premios Oscar por televisión, te recomendamos sintonizar el canal TNT en punto de las 19:00.
En esta ceremonia sí hay mexicanos nominados a los Premios Oscar, ellos son:
- El director Guillermo del Toro, con “El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas”, está nominado a Mejor Película, Mejor Fotografía, Mejor Diseño de Vestuario y Mejor Diseño de Producción.
- Carlos López Estrada con “Raya y el Último Dragón”, cinta que está nominada a Mejor Película Animada.
- Kristen Dávila con “Please Hold”, por Mejor Cortometraje.
- Eugenio Derbez con “CODA”, nominada a Mejor Película, Mejor Guión Adaptado y Mejor Actor de Reparto.
- Ivel Hernández con “Dune”, quien trabajó en los efectos visuales de la película que está nominada a Mejores Efectos Visuales, Mejor Película, Mejor Diseño de Vestuario, Mejor Sonido, Mejor Banda Sonora, Mejor Guión Adaptado, Mejor Montaje, Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado, Mejor Fotografía y Mejor Diseño de Producción.
Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados:
Mejor película
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t look up (No miren arriba)
- Drive My Car
- Dune (Duna)
- King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora)
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
- The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
- West Side Story
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Mejor actor
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick… Boom!)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor actriz
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Taye)
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor película internacional
- Drive my Car (Japón)
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)
- Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
- The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
Mejor diseño de producción
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor fotografía
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragegy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor documental
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing with Fire
Mejor cortometraje documental
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Mejor canción original
- Be alive (King Richard)
- Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
- Down to joy (Belfast)
- No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
- Somehow you do (Four Good Days)
Mejor largometraje animado
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya y el último dragón
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Mejor montaje
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, tick… Boom!
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (CODA)
- Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Mejor banda sonora original
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Madres paralelas
- The Power of the Dog
Mejor sonido
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Judi Dench (West Side Story)
- Ariana DeBose (Belfast)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The dress
- The long goodbye
- On my mind
- Please hold
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Mejor guion original
- Belfast
- Don’t look up
- El método Williams
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor guion adaptado
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daugher
- The Power of the Dog
